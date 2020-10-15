Guilford County Schools releases bell schedule for reopening of schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools on Thursday released the bell schedule for when schools reopen for in-person learning.

The school district released the following details about the bell schedule:

As part of its preparations to welcome students back to campus gradually, the district is adjusting school bell schedules. The adjustments are designed to ease transportation challenges and ensure that students will arrive at school on time, while keeping the length of the school day consistent at 6.5 hours of instruction.

With some exceptions, the elementary school day will either be from 7:35 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. or from 7:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. The middle school day will either be from 8:55 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. or from 9:40 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. The traditional high school day will either be from 9:40 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. or from 9:55 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. Early and middle colleges and academies will start slightly later and will not follow the same schedule.

You can find the full schedule posted here.

Parents who missed the deadline to share their transportation preferences can still do so by filling out this form. Transportation preference forms received after Oct. 9 will not be processed until Nov. 2, 2020. Bus assignments can be receive through the Here Comes the Bus app and Parent Portal.

For more information on reopening schools, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening.