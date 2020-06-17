Guilford County Schools plans to resume high school fall sports, marching band training in July

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County Schools released a statement on Wednesday, saying summer practices and workouts will reopen in a modified format on Monday, July 6.

The full statement is provided below:

“Following the authorization of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to reopen summer practices and workouts in a modified format, GCS has announced its plans to resume some athletics and other extracurricular activities.

Beginning Monday, July 6, GCS plans to reopen only high school fall sports and marching band training. Other sports and middle school athletics may be phased in at a later time. Reopening is dependent on the district’s ability to secure needed protective equipment and train staff to facilitate the new health and safety requirements. Our timeline could change depending on public health guidance or other state directives.

Participants will be required to sign waivers attesting to their health status and will be given a health screening and temperature check prior to each day’s activities.

In addition, the following restrictions and others will apply:

Only outdoor practices and activities will be allowed at this time. Indoor activities are prohibited during the initial phase of reopening.

Weight rooms, mat rooms and locker rooms will remain closed.

Gatherings in outside venues/areas are limited to no more than 25 people. This includes students, coaches, trainers and any other personnel.

To limit gathering sizes, participants will be assigned to a smaller group of students and must remain with their group at all times during the practice/workout/rehearsal.

Spectators will not be allowed.

Participants must maintain six feet of distance from others at all times, including during workouts/practices/rehearsals.

Participants are expected to wear face coverings while on campus except during physical exertion or if doing so interferes with their ability to play their instruments; All staff members are expected to wear face coverings at all times.

Personal equipment, including water bottles, towels, clothing, instruments and other items, must be taken home and cleaned between practices. If used, school equipment will be cleaned and sanitized daily by school personnel.

Equipment, including water bottles and instruments, may not be shared between players or participants. Towels, clothing and other personal items may not be shared.

A letter with additional details can be found here.”