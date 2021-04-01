Guilford County Schools paying its employees to answer vaccine survey

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad’s largest school district is paying its employees to answer a survey about their COVID-19 vaccine plans.

Guilford County Schools will pay faculty and staff $20 as part of a one-time bonus. They just need to answer two questions. FOX8 called around to other school districts in our area and Guilford County Schools is the only one doing this.

“I was a little bit shocked when I got that email,” teacher Ashley Geise said.

It is a two-question survey — are you planning on getting the COVID vaccine? If so, what day did you get it?

“Honestly it felt a little invasive of our privacy,” Geise said.

Geise and some of her co-workers are worried about the district’s questionnaire.

“You don’t think much of it but then you start to think about it and you’re like, wow, that’s a lot of information that they got from a very short two questions,” Geise said.

Geise teaches fourth and fifth grade at the Academy at Lincoln. She’s fully vaccinated.

“I don’t think the $20 is why we’re doing it,” Geise said.

Now she’s curious how the survey information will be used and what this will mean for employees who have not gotten the vaccine and don’t plan to.

“It’s a little unnerving for us. As a group of people that — we want to move forward, we want to do what’s right and we want to comply and we want to get back to normal — but at the same time, we want to protect ourselves and our family and continue to look out for us too,” Geise said.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Schools told FOX8 although the survey had a March 31 deadline, the district is still collecting responses which will help with planning for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district will present the survey results to the school board. As of right now, they don’t have a count of how many responses they’ve received.