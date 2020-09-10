Guilford County Schools opening for learning on Saturdays

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools are opening for learning on Saturdays.

More than 60 schools in the district will open their doors on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 to welcome students who need access to the internet.

There are only 30 people allowed in each building, including staff, students and if a parent wants to attend too.

It’s first come, first served for families to take advantage of the opportunity, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

School leaders say these learning centers are crucial to make sure students can log in and get their work done.

“This is just another way for us to reach out and try to come up with a solution, as we always try to do in Guilford County,” Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said.

The school cafeteria is already getting prepped for students and their parents to come in and learn.

“We have lots of families that don’t have internet at home, or it may have been recently disconnected, or they may have spotty internet,” Naglee said.

He told FOX8 this allows kids who can’t come to learning centers during the week to have a place to watch remote learning sessions and get some work done.

“This is one of the ways we can combat the learning loss that has taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Assistant Principal Sabreen Mutawally said.

She’ll will be volunteering her next two Saturdays at school.

“I miss these kids, gosh do I miss the kids,” Mutawally said. “[Just] having the opportunity to interact with these students.”

For her, it’s not just about keeping kids engaged in their education, but reconnecting after months apart.

“They’ve been in the house, they’ve been away from school since March,” Mutawally said. “Some of our students have never even been to the campus.”

Mutawally is hoping that these opportunities can continue, as long as the district opts to keep kids learning at home.

For a full list of the schools participating in the Saturday learning session, head to the Guilford County Schools website.