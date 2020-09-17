Guilford County Schools opening additional learning centers

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools officials are opening additional learning centers this semester to give students more access to broadband internet during this virtual realm of the semester.

These centers allow students to come inside of the selected school building and access the internet. Students are encouraged to bring their own devices.

“I believe the learning centers are extremely helpful during this time,” said Crystal Adkins-Pennix, a fifth-grade teacher at Allen Jay Elementary School in High Point.

Adkins-Pennix has spent the last three years inside of the classroom and after the pandemic, she sees firsthand the digital divide that persists. She likes the idea of learning centers to help students complete their assignments and assist working parents during this time.

“This school is a Title I School, so having a learning center in this community is going to be extremely helpful with our kids. Hopefully, we will see more turn out in our live meetings and turning in assignments,” Adkins-Pennix said.

Other GCS parents like Ray Owen Senior acknowledge the importance of having the learning centers throughout various communities.

“It gives students the opportunity to learn, and a lot of people don’t have access to this, and you have to take advantage of those things that are given to you,” Owens said.

The idea is that easier access to more learning resources will equal to greater success. It’s something this fifth-grade teacher pushes all her students to strive for.

“We had students who weren’t turning anything…from the spring when we went virtual until now. We’re having students actually participating and doing what they have to do to get good grades,” Adkins-Pennix said.

The learning centers open on Sept. 17.

Here’s a list of the 10 additional centers:

Hairston Middle

Smith High

Southern High

Oak Hill Elementary

Montlieu Elementary

Rankin Elementary

Bessemer Elementary

Triangle Lake Elementary

Allen Jay Middle