Guilford County Schools opening 13 learning centers across district

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will soon open learning centers in 13 schools for students who lack internet access, according to a news release from the school system.

Starting Monday, August 31, the centers will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning, except for days the district is closed for holidays or teacher workdays. Students at the centers can use the district’s high-speed internet capabilities to access digital content and complete assignments. After Labor Day (Sep. 7), students at the center will be able to access live, online instruction provided by their teachers.

While the service is free, advanced registration is required. Parents interested in the Learning Centers may register by using SchoolMint, the district’s online application portal found at gcsnc.schoolmint.net. Registration does not guarantee a seat at the Learning Center. Parents will receive final notification of Learning Center assignment when selected through the SchoolMint system.

Students should plan on bringing their own devices to the learning centers, which will act similarly to an internet café. Only a limited number of desktop devices are available for student use. Students will need to have their Student ID numbers to login to Canvas, the district’s learning management system.

While adult supervision will be provided by the district, the learning centers are not offering child care or any form of individual or group instruction. Center supervisors will help students access and navigate Canvas and other GCS applications, however. The centers also will provide breakfast and lunch for students.

To reduce traffic flow in schools, the learning centers are being housed in separate wings or hallways to allow for a single point of entry. Student symptom and temperature checks will be taken prior to a student entering the center. Students who fail either health check will not be allowed to enter.

Social distancing protocols are being followed and cloth face coverings must be worn by all students and staff. If students do not have a cloth face covering, the centers will provide them. For more information about district health protocols, click here.

The learning centers are strategically located in neighborhoods and communities where Census data indicates that more than two-thirds of households lack broadband connectivity.

Opening learning centers in these areas will make it easier for students to walk or ride their bicycles to the schools, or for families to make other arrangements. Transportation will not be provided by the district.

The schools that will house the centers are:

• Cone Elementary

• McLeansville Elementary

• Reedy Fork Elementary

• Parkview Elementary

• Sedalia Elementary

• Washington Elementary

• Wiley Elementary

• Eastern Middle

• Jackson Middle

• Southeast Middle

• Andrews High

• Northeast Guilford High

• Southwest Guilford High



Families who have questions about the learning centers may contact Jeff Uhlenberg, Director

of Extended Learning, at 336-370-2321, Ext. 5.

Learning Center Registration Directions

For assistance with Learning Center registration, please contact Student Assignment, 336-370-8303.