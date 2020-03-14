Guilford County Schools officials plan to deliver free, reduced-price lunches during 2-week closure for students who qualify; plans for online learning in the works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools officials held a press conference Saturday to discuss their plans moving forward after Governor Roy Cooper announced that all NC schools will be closed for at least two weeks.

GCS is developing plans to serve breakfast and lunch to students who are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches, according to Superintendent of Schools for Guilford County Sharon Contreras.

Bus drivers are being asked to help deliver food to the students who are eligible for the lunches.

City Manager David Parrish said city officials are also working to provide meals by talking to partners, such as faith based organizations, to find places where food can be best delivered.

GCS serves students who live in homeless shelters and other forms of temporary housing.

Contreras said 67% of students are considered economically disadvantaged, and 50,000 meals are served everyday to students.

More information in regards to virtual learning will be available in the coming days, school offcials say.

GCS is exploring ways to provide internet access for students without tablets, phones or computers.

Spectrum will be giving free wifi for those who need it for 60 days.

School officials also say that they will hold another press conference Sunday to provide more information.

Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Saturday afternoon, saying all NC schools will be closed Monday, March 16, and the closure will last at least two weeks.

The order also bans mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

There are at least 23 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, health officials said early Saturday.

That marks an increase of eight cases reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services since Friday.

That figure does not include a case at Camp Lejeune.

