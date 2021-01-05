GREENSBORO, N.C. — Buses that were being used to deliver mobile meals in Guilford County will now be used to take students to and from school again, according to a statement released by Guilford County Schools on Monday.

The full statement is provided below:

“As more students begin to return to the classroom this month, buses that have previously been used for mobile meal sites must now serve their original purpose: transporting students.

For this reason, beginning today, Jan. 4, all mobile meal sites will be discontinued.

However, meals will still be served at many of our school meal locations.

Those locations can be found below:

Guilford County Schools mobile meals being discontinued

Any person under the age of 18 in Guilford County can pick up a meal from one of these sites. Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and Noon.”