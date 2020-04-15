Guilford County Schools leaders concerned at-home learning won’t fully prepare students for next grade level

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Startling predictions for students in Guilford County.

Guilford County Schools representatives tell FOX8 at-home learning may not be enough to make sure kids are ready for the next grade level.

Data shared with FOX8 indicate students are estimated to retain only about 70 percent of their reading gains from this school year and less than 50 percent of their math skills due to the coronavirus pandemic.

District leaders say that’s the best case scenario.

They are now focused on making sure they get a majority of students to log onto online learning to help keep them on track.

“Nationwide studies are showing a potential for significant, nationwide learning loss,” said Dr. Tony Watlington, Guilford County chief of schools. “We’ve got to give this online learning our very best effort. That’s why we’re so focused on getting kids online every day.”

Even then, it may not be enough.

Watlington says in an unprecedented time, they’re doing what they can to make sure keeps keep learning.

“What we’re really focused on in GCS is that students are really engaged during this period of remote learning and focusing less on evaluation,” he said.

The school district is moving towards a pass or withdrawal system.

That means students who don’t complete the work or who don’t meet the education threshold, will be given another chance to learn more at a later time.

“We think this is an opportunity to do the greatest good for the greatest amount of students, as well as tend to those equity issues,” said Watlington, referring to the student population without connectivity or devices to complete courses.

But parents are concerned.

“Some of these children are going to be behind because of all the adjustments that had to be made in a short amount of time,” Teresa Barber said.

Her son needs extra help that he’s not getting with at-home learning.

“We’ve gone from struggling with him at school and holding his attention, and his teachers noticing the same thing, to OK, let’s try this method to help you, but oh, by the way, we’re going to take away your learning environment, all at the same time,” Barber said.

She says she’s doing the best she can while helping her other two children keep up with their education.

“I will say, it’s a learning curve for us all,” Barber said.

She’s not the only one.

Erica Lidwell and her husband both still work outside of the home, so their middle school and high school kids are on their own during the day.

“We’ve given them a schedule that we hope they follow, but kids are kids,” she said. “It’s nice, they want to be outside and they want to play.”

While she keeps track of their progress and work online, she’s worried it’s not enough.

“Come the beginning of the school year, we should do some testing to find out where kids are so we can place them appropriately,” Lidwell said. “Reinforcement needs to be given to all of the students, in all of the subjects, so they know they’re not starting behind everyone else.”

FOX8 did ask Watlington for specifics on the summer education program for students who opt to “withdraw” from online learning.

Watlington says the district does not have a plan in place right now, but he says they will try to avoid children from being held back, and they’re committed to doing whatever is necessary to stop learning losses.