Guilford County Schools launching satellite meal locations amid coronavirus outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools is expanding its meal program by adding several sites the district is designating as “satellite meal locations,” according to a news release from the school system.
Sites have been chosen as satellite meal locations based on the possibility there may be a large number of students and their families in need nearby.
The satellite meal locations will be open for families from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Just like the school-based grab-and-go meals sites, these meals will be available for any student ages 0-18.
These sites are not replacing our school-based grab-and-go meal sites; these are additional options for students and their families.
For students and their families, the satellite meal locations will work exactly as the grab-and-go sites. Students and their families will come to the location, pick up a meal containing lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning.
The following are designated as satellite meal locations:
|Satellite Meal Locations
|Address
|Park Street Terrace Apartments
|885 Sharon Street, High Point
|Brentwood Crossing
|200 Brentwood Street, High Point
|New Gate Apartments
|1605 Ganby Avenue, High Point
|Laurelwood Apartments
|1300 Burton Road, High Point
|Bellemeade Apartments
|2350 Bellemeade Street, High Point
|The Oaks at Silver Ridge
|2926 E. Kivett Drive, High Point
|Ingram Woods Apartments
|2704 Ingram Road, High Point
|Kendall Street Apartments
|211 Kendall Avenue, High Point
|Ambassador Court Apartments
|2501 Ambassador Court, High Point
|South Wind Villas
|820 E. South Road, High Point
|Greater New Hope Baptist Church
|906 Meredith Street, High Point
|Spring Valley Apartments
|1403 E. Commerce Street, High Point
|Claremont Homes
|2702 Patio Place, Greensboro
|Smith Homes
|707 W. Florida Street, Greensboro
|GHA-Ray Warren Homes
|312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro
|Turnbridge Apartments
|503 Turnbridge Circle, Brown Summit
|Northland Apartments
|3319 O’Henry Blvd., Greensboro
|Autumn Forest Trailer Park
|3700 Autumn Forest Drive, Brown Summit
|Choice Hotel
|110 Seneca Road, Greensboro
|Juanita Hills
|2701 Annmore Circle, High Point
|Carson Stout Homes
|501 Anaheim Street, High Point
|Daniel Brooks Homes
|1455 West Avenue, High Point
|Oak Ridge Commons
|2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge
|Summerfield Mobile Home Park
|172 Turfwood Circle, Stokesdale
|Pathway
|3517 N. Church Street, Greensboro
|Allerton Apartments
|3201 Allerton Circle, Greensboro
|Plantation Apartments
|1101 Berkley Manor Way, Greensboro
|Greenbriar
|129 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro
|Hayleigh Village
|4020 Eight Belles Lane, Greensboro