Guilford County Schools launching satellite meal locations amid coronavirus outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools is expanding its meal program by adding several sites the district is designating as “satellite meal locations,” according to a news release from the school system.

Sites have been chosen as satellite meal locations based on the possibility there may be a large number of students and their families in need nearby.

The satellite meal locations will be open for families from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Just like the school-based grab-and-go meals sites, these meals will be available for any student ages 0-18.

These sites are not replacing our school-based grab-and-go meal sites; these are additional options for students and their families.

For students and their families, the satellite meal locations will work exactly as the grab-and-go sites. Students and their families will come to the location, pick up a meal containing lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning.

The following are designated as satellite meal locations:

Satellite Meal Locations Address Park Street Terrace Apartments 885 Sharon Street, High Point Brentwood Crossing 200 Brentwood Street, High Point New Gate Apartments 1605 Ganby Avenue, High Point Laurelwood Apartments 1300 Burton Road, High Point Bellemeade Apartments 2350 Bellemeade Street, High Point The Oaks at Silver Ridge 2926 E. Kivett Drive, High Point Ingram Woods Apartments 2704 Ingram Road, High Point Kendall Street Apartments 211 Kendall Avenue, High Point Ambassador Court Apartments 2501 Ambassador Court, High Point South Wind Villas 820 E. South Road, High Point Greater New Hope Baptist Church 906 Meredith Street, High Point Spring Valley Apartments 1403 E. Commerce Street, High Point Claremont Homes 2702 Patio Place, Greensboro Smith Homes 707 W. Florida Street, Greensboro GHA-Ray Warren Homes 312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro Turnbridge Apartments 503 Turnbridge Circle, Brown Summit Northland Apartments 3319 O’Henry Blvd., Greensboro Autumn Forest Trailer Park 3700 Autumn Forest Drive, Brown Summit Choice Hotel 110 Seneca Road, Greensboro Juanita Hills 2701 Annmore Circle, High Point Carson Stout Homes 501 Anaheim Street, High Point Daniel Brooks Homes 1455 West Avenue, High Point Laurelwood Apartments 1300 Burton Road, High Point Oak Ridge Commons 2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge Summerfield Mobile Home Park 172 Turfwood Circle, Stokesdale Pathway 3517 N. Church Street, Greensboro Allerton Apartments 3201 Allerton Circle, Greensboro Plantation Apartments 1101 Berkley Manor Way, Greensboro Greenbriar 129 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro Hayleigh Village 4020 Eight Belles Lane, Greensboro