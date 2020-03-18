Watch Now
Guilford County Schools launching satellite meal locations amid coronavirus outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools is expanding its meal program by adding several sites the district is designating as “satellite meal locations,” according to a news release from the school system.

Sites have been chosen as satellite meal locations based on the possibility there may be a large number of students and their families in need nearby.

The satellite meal locations will be open for families from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Just like the school-based grab-and-go meals sites, these meals will be available for any student ages 0-18.

These sites are not replacing our school-based grab-and-go meal sites; these are additional options for students and their families.

For students and their families, the satellite meal locations will work exactly as the grab-and-go sites. Students and their families will come to the location, pick up a meal containing lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning.

The following are designated as satellite meal locations:

Satellite Meal LocationsAddress
  
Park Street Terrace Apartments885 Sharon Street, High Point
Brentwood Crossing200 Brentwood Street, High Point
New Gate Apartments1605 Ganby Avenue, High Point
Laurelwood Apartments1300 Burton Road,  High Point
Bellemeade Apartments2350 Bellemeade Street, High Point
The Oaks at Silver Ridge2926 E. Kivett Drive, High Point
Ingram Woods Apartments2704 Ingram Road, High Point
Kendall Street Apartments211 Kendall Avenue, High Point
Ambassador Court Apartments2501 Ambassador Court, High Point
South Wind Villas820 E. South Road, High Point
Greater New Hope Baptist Church906 Meredith Street, High Point
Spring Valley Apartments1403 E. Commerce Street, High Point
Claremont Homes2702 Patio Place, Greensboro
Smith Homes707 W. Florida Street, Greensboro
GHA-Ray Warren Homes312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro
Turnbridge Apartments503 Turnbridge Circle, Brown Summit
Northland Apartments3319 O’Henry Blvd., Greensboro
Autumn Forest Trailer Park3700 Autumn Forest Drive, Brown Summit
Choice Hotel110 Seneca Road, Greensboro
Juanita Hills2701 Annmore Circle, High Point
Carson Stout Homes501 Anaheim Street, High Point
Daniel Brooks Homes1455 West Avenue, High Point
Laurelwood Apartments1300 Burton Road, High Point
Oak Ridge Commons2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge
Summerfield Mobile Home Park172 Turfwood Circle, Stokesdale
Pathway3517 N. Church Street, Greensboro
Allerton Apartments3201 Allerton Circle, Greensboro
Plantation Apartments1101 Berkley Manor Way, Greensboro
Greenbriar129 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro
Hayleigh Village4020 Eight Belles Lane, Greensboro

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

