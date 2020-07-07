Guilford County Schools gets approval for 2 new virtual schools amid pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is moving forward with plans for two new virtual schools, according to the school district’s spokesperson.

GCS sent in an application to the state, looking for permission to take the innovative step.

North Carolina approved the school district’s application, paving the way for two online alternatives for learning while the state and nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

These online schools could remain as options even if schools are open in the fall. The state is still working towards the goal of having schools open.