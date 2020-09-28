Guilford County Schools extends deadline to sign up for virtual schools to Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Guilford County Schools (WGHP file photo)

Guilford County Schools (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has extended the deadline to sign up for virtual schools, according to GCS spokesperson Janson Silvers.

Parents now have until Friday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. to sign their children up.

Guilford County Schools launched two tuition-free virtual schools for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy is housed at Hunter Elementary School’s location and serves grades K-5. Guilford eLearning University Prep serves grades 6-8 and is housed at Jackson Middle School’s location. Students in grades 9-12 can register for the Guilford eLearning University Prep Academy program while remaining assigned to their home school. Each school will have a principal, counselors, staff and teachers skilled in online learning.

To sign up, click here.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter