Guilford County Schools extends deadline to sign up for virtual schools to Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has extended the deadline to sign up for virtual schools, according to GCS spokesperson Janson Silvers.

Parents now have until Friday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. to sign their children up.

Guilford County Schools launched two tuition-free virtual schools for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy is housed at Hunter Elementary School’s location and serves grades K-5. Guilford eLearning University Prep serves grades 6-8 and is housed at Jackson Middle School’s location. Students in grades 9-12 can register for the Guilford eLearning University Prep Academy program while remaining assigned to their home school. Each school will have a principal, counselors, staff and teachers skilled in online learning.

To sign up, click here.