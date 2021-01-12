Guilford County Schools delays return of in-person learning for middle, high school students for 3 weeks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will delay the return of in-person learning for middle and high school students for at least three more weeks, according to Nora Shoptaw with Guilford County Schools.
After three weeks, the school board will review COVID-19 numbers and reassess.
