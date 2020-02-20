Local school systems announce closings, delays on Friday because of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local school systems have announced closings or delays for Friday because of the Triad's winter weather.

Guilford County Schools has announced they will be closed on Friday.

A message on the school system's website reads, "GCS schools will be closed to students tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 21, due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions. It will be an optional teacher workday for staff. All afterschool activities and athletics on Friday also are cancelled. Central offices will remain on a regular schedule."

Alamance-Burlington School System will be closed for students and staff on Friday.

Davidson County Schools will be on a three-hour delay on Friday.

Randolph County Schools will be closed on Friday.

Rockingham County Schools will be closed on Friday.

Stokes County Schools will be on a three-hour delay Friday.

Yadkin County Schools will be closed on Friday. It will be an optional teacher workday.

Surry County Schools will be on a three-hour delay Friday.

Wilkes County Schools will be delayed two hours on Friday.

Alleghany County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday.

Lexington City Schools will operate on a three-hour delay Friday.

Mount Airy City Schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday.

The snow is still falling in the Triad and is expected to taper off before midnight.

One to two inches of snow is expected, according to FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.