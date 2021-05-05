Guilford County Schools busing students to vaccine site, Triad districts holding mobile clinics

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools is bussing students 16 and older to the federally-supported FEMA site at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro and district leaders plan to hold several mobile clinics at area high schools.

On Wednesday, approximately 40 students got their first dose. All traditional high schools are planning to offer trips to the site by Monday.

Chief of Schools Marshall Matson said it’s possible hundreds of people could get their shots through trips and mobile clinics.

“People trust their school just like they trust their churches, so we want to put the vaccination sites close to where people live,” he said, of a planned event at Eastern High School Friday.

Students getting their shots Wednesday all had parental consent. District leaders said there aren’t any conversations about requiring vaccines, and they aren’t asking students if they’ve gotten a shot.

“It’s all up to the families, and they have a long discussion about that, I know some of our students that are on the bus today their parents work in healthcare so they had a conversation about what the numbers look like,” Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said.

Naglee said vaccine rates won’t impact safety protocols, only quarantine procedure if a student is exposed.

“If they come in contact with another student or staff member that they’ve been within a 6-foot window of physical space, they would not have to quarantine after they receive those two shots,” he said.

The district is partnering with Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department for events. They could schedule more if vaccine approval from the FDA changes.

“The conversations of our calls, especially as it goes back to the shift to 12 and up if that happens, makes it clear we’re going to have to continue that partnership and find ways to provide opportunities,” Matson said.

The chief of schools says even though the district is providing transportation, the trips are reimbursed with CARES Act funding.

Randolph County Public Health is holding four high school mobile clinics this week, including Thursday visits to Randleman and Wheatmore High Schools.