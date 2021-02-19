Guilford County Schools bumps substitute teacher pay to highest rate in the state

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County now has the highest-paid substitute teachers in the state.

According to Guilford County Schools, the substitute rate for certified teachers is now $140 per day, and non-certified teachers make $115 per day.

That is the equivalent of $17.50 and $14.37 per hour respectively.

“GCS endeavors to reduce disruptions to the learning process by ensuring all students have high-quality educators at all times. Additionally, we realize the toll this pandemic has taken on workers across the state of North Carolina,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “There are thousands of hard-working individuals looking for work and we want them to consider GCS.”

To work as a substitute for Guilford County Schools, candidates need a bachelor’s degree with at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA or 48 semester hours of college coursework with at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA are required.

A degree in education and state licensure are not required for substitute teachers in North Carolina.

You can apply online to be a Guilford County Schools substitute teacher.

For more information about applying, call GCS recruiting and staff team at (336) 370-8318.