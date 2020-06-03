Guilford County Schools begins summer meal distribution on June 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will transition to its summer meal distribution program beginning Monday, June 8, through Thursday, July 30, the school system said in a news release.
Meals will be available at 41 schools and 64 neighborhood locations for children under the age of 18.
The following 41 school locations will have meals available from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. An additional meal will be offered on Thursday for use on Friday.
- Alderman Elementary
- Allen Jay Middle
- Archer Elementary
- Brightwood Elementary
- Colfax Elementary
- Dudley High
- Eastern High
- Fairview Elementary
- Ferndale Middle
- Florence Elementary
- Gillespie Elementary
- Hairston Middle
- Hunter Elementary
- Irving Park Elementary
- Jackson Middle
- Jamestown Elementary
- Johnston Street Global Studies
- Kernodle Middle
- McLeansville Elementary
- Montlieu Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Northeast High
- Northwest High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Page High
- Pilot Elementary
- Ragsdale High
- Rankin Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Simkins Elementary
- Smith High
- Southeast High
- Southern High
- Southwest Middle
- Swann Middle
- Triangle Lake Elementary
- Union Hill Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Welborn Middle
- Western Middle
- Wiley Elementary
In addition, the following 64 neighborhood locations will have meals available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. An additional meal will be offered on Thursday for use on Friday.
- Abby Court
- Abernathy Park Apartments
- Allerton Apartments
- Ambassador Court Apartments
- Amber Trace Apartments
- Applewood
- Autumn Forest Trailer Park
- Baylor Court
- Bellemeade Apartments
- Brentwood Crossing
- Cedar Creek Mobile
- Center for New North Carolinians – Glenhaven
- Center for New North Carolinians – Legacy Crossing
- Center for New North Carolinians – Oakwood Forrest
- Choice Extended Stay
- Claremont Homes
- Colonial Apartments
- Cottage Grove Apartments
- Cumberland Court Apartments
- Foxworth
- Gallant Estates
- Grandview Pointe
- Greater New Hope Baptist Church
- Greenbriar Housing
- Hampton Homes
- Hayleigh Village
- Hickory Trails
- Homestead Apartments
- Ingram Woods Apartment
- John Washington
- Johnquil Crowe Mobile Home Park
- Kendall Street Apartment
- Lake Spring Court
- Laurel Oaks
- Laurelwood Apartments
- Legacy Pointe Apartments
- Madison Woods Apartments
- Market Station Apartments
- New Gate Apartment #1
- Northland Apartments
- Oak Ridge Commons Shopping Center
- Park Street Terrace Apartments
- Pathway Center
- Pear Leaf
- Plantation Apartments
- Ray Warren
- River Burch
- Rock Creek Village Mobile Home Park
- Rockwood Manor
- Silver Briar Court
- Smith Homes
- South Wind Villas Apartments
- Spring Valley Apartment
- Summerfield Mobile Park
- The Morehead Apartments
- The Oaks at Silver Ridge
- Turnbridge Apartment
- Village 1373
- Westview Valley Apartments
- Willow Run Apartments
- Winston Street
- Woodberry Run
- Woodland Village
- Woodlawn Apartments
GCS will continue to require social distancing at all meal sites.