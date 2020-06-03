Guilford County Schools begins summer meal distribution on June 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will transition to its summer meal distribution program beginning Monday, June 8, through Thursday, July 30, the school system said in a news release.

Meals will be available at 41 schools and 64 neighborhood locations for children under the age of 18.

The following 41 school locations will have meals available from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. An additional meal will be offered on Thursday for use on Friday.

Alderman Elementary

Allen Jay Middle

Archer Elementary

Brightwood Elementary

Colfax Elementary

Dudley High

Eastern High

Fairview Elementary

Ferndale Middle

Florence Elementary

Gillespie Elementary

Hairston Middle

Hunter Elementary

Irving Park Elementary

Jackson Middle

Jamestown Elementary

Johnston Street Global Studies

Kernodle Middle

McLeansville Elementary

Montlieu Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Northeast High

Northwest High

Oak Hill Elementary

Page High

Pilot Elementary

Ragsdale High

Rankin Elementary

Shadybrook Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Smith High

Southeast High

Southern High

Southwest Middle

Swann Middle

Triangle Lake Elementary

Union Hill Elementary

Washington Elementary

Welborn Middle

Western Middle

Wiley Elementary

In addition, the following 64 neighborhood locations will have meals available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. An additional meal will be offered on Thursday for use on Friday.

Abby Court

Abernathy Park Apartments

Allerton Apartments

Ambassador Court Apartments

Amber Trace Apartments

Applewood

Autumn Forest Trailer Park

Baylor Court

Bellemeade Apartments

Brentwood Crossing

Cedar Creek Mobile

Center for New North Carolinians – Glenhaven

Center for New North Carolinians – Legacy Crossing

Center for New North Carolinians – Oakwood Forrest

Choice Extended Stay

Claremont Homes

Colonial Apartments

Cottage Grove Apartments

Cumberland Court Apartments

Foxworth

Gallant Estates

Grandview Pointe

Greater New Hope Baptist Church

Greenbriar Housing

Hampton Homes

Hayleigh Village

Hickory Trails

Homestead Apartments

Ingram Woods Apartment

John Washington

Johnquil Crowe Mobile Home Park

Kendall Street Apartment

Lake Spring Court

Laurel Oaks

Laurelwood Apartments

Legacy Pointe Apartments

Madison Woods Apartments

Market Station Apartments

New Gate Apartment #1

Northland Apartments

Oak Ridge Commons Shopping Center

Park Street Terrace Apartments

Pathway Center

Pear Leaf

Plantation Apartments

Ray Warren

River Burch

Rock Creek Village Mobile Home Park

Rockwood Manor

Silver Briar Court

Smith Homes

South Wind Villas Apartments

Spring Valley Apartment

Summerfield Mobile Park

The Morehead Apartments

The Oaks at Silver Ridge

Turnbridge Apartment

Village 1373

Westview Valley Apartments

Willow Run Apartments

Winston Street

Woodberry Run

Woodland Village

Woodlawn Apartments

GCS will continue to require social distancing at all meal sites.