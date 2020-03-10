Guilford County Schools asks children who have visited high-risk coronavirus areas to stay home for 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools is asking students to stay home for two weeks if they visit areas deemed high-risk for the spread of coronavirus.

A message went out to families on Tuesday evening, saying:

"Good evening, GCS families, this is Guilford County Schools calling with an important message about our COVID-19 preparations. With spring break fast approaching and other institutions already on spring break, we are requesting that parents and guardians inform schools by telephone if people in their household have traveled to areas that the CDC has deemed to be high-risk for widespread sustained transmission of the virus. We are asking all students to voluntarily stay home for 14 days from the time he/she left an area with widespread, ongoing community spread (Warning Level 3 Travel Health Notice countries) and practice social distancing. Upon notification, schools will work with district and county health officials to determine the appropriate action regarding re-entry of those children into the school. Thank you for your cooperation and have a good evening."

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency because of the virus.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video