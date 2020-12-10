Guilford County Schools approves $829M 2020-21 budget

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools leaders have made progress on the final budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Tuesday night, board of education members approved the $829,397,459 budget for this school year. It includes $810,481 to increase teacher pay. How much of an increase a teacher receives is based on their experience.

“Every year that I’ve taught I’ve become a better teacher,” said Jennifer Mont, who teaches English at Weaver Academy. “I’ve learned more. I’ve grown more and I’ve tried to do better by my students.”

Mont is in her 18th year of teaching and has spent most of her career in Guilford County. This year proves to be one of the most challenging by having to teach students online.

“It’s been impossible,” she said. “I just think there’s just not enough hours in the day and we’re having to just try to do our very best.”

Mont told FOX8 she’s only getting $50 as an increase for the entire year. It breaks down to five dollars every paycheck.

“The step increases are not the way they used to be at all,” she said. “In reality many teachers are not seeing anything as a raise, especially if other costs have gone up.”

Guilford County Schools is competing with other school districts like Wake and Mecklenburg counties, which pay more.

“I do think that we should be rewarding employees for staying with the system,” Mont said.

Guilford County Schools Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry said a lot of it is out of their control.

“It’s been a long time since our classified employees have got any type of meaningful salary increase,” she said. “These are the people who are working hardest during this pandemic.”

North Carolina state lawmakers and Guilford County commissioners control the amount of money the school district receives each year.

“Our lowest-paid people have had to come in during this entire time to help work and keep our schools safe,” Henry said. “We have not been able to do anything to let them know how much they’re appreciated and help them to earn the wages that anybody deserves.”

The budget includes $1.6 million for a bus driver pay increase for a full year as promised in 2019.