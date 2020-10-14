Guilford County Schools announces revised reopening plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras on Wednesday announced a revised plan for in-person learning.

Pre-K-2 students will return to the classroom five days per week on Oct. 20.

Families of second graders who prefer remote learning can continue to participate in the virtual academy except at schools where interest was not high enough to support the program.

Students in grades three through five will return on either Nov. 4 or 5, depending on if their school was used as a polling site.

Pending additional reviews of community health data and trends, middle school students and certain vulnerable student populations in grades 9-12 may return on Nov. 12. These students were originally slated to return on Oct 26.

Middle school students will be staggered on an A-B schedule for two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning.

High school students will return as planned on an A-B schedule on Jan. 20, 2021.