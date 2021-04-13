Guilford County Schools announces revised graduation schedule

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools on Tuesday released a revised graduation schedule.
Ceremonies for graduates attending Gateway, Haynes Inman and Greene Education Centers will be held on their campuses.
Over the course of nine days, more than 5,700 graduates will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.
Masks will be required and ceremonies will follow state public health protocols, according to a news release from the school system. Program participants and guests must wear a mask.
To accommodate social distancing, each graduate will be allotted five tickets. Guests of graduates must remain seated and be seated together. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to each ceremony. Parking is free.
The revised schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, May 26
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. Early College at Guilford
11:30 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College
2:30 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG
5:30 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett
Thursday, May 27
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
11:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
2:30 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
5:30 p.m. Kearns Academy
Friday, May 28
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. The Academy at Smith
11:30 a.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
2:30 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T
Wednesday, June 2
Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium
3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center
Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room
5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center
Site: Greene Education Center Campus
7 p.m. Greene Education Center
Friday, June 4
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
3 p.m. Weaver Academy
7 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Saturday, June 5
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 a.m. Ragsdale High
12:30 p.m. Smith High
4:30 p.m. Northeast High
8 p.m. Southwest High
Sunday, June 6
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
Noon Dudley High
4 p.m. Southern High
8 p.m. Andrews High
Monday, June 7
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 a.m. Western High
12:30 p.m. Northern High
4:30 p.m. High Point Central High
8 p.m. Northwest High
Tuesday, June 8
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 a.m. Page High
12:30 p.m. Eastern High
4:30 p.m. Grimsley High
8 p.m. Southeast High