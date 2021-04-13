Guilford County Schools announces revised graduation schedule

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools on Tuesday released a revised graduation schedule.

Ceremonies for graduates attending Gateway, Haynes Inman and Greene Education Centers will be held on their campuses.

Over the course of nine days, more than 5,700 graduates will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

Masks will be required and ceremonies will follow state public health protocols, according to a news release from the school system. Program participants and guests must wear a mask.

To accommodate social distancing, each graduate will be allotted five tickets. Guests of graduates must remain seated and be seated together. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to each ceremony. Parking is free.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 26

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. Early College at Guilford

11:30 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

2:30 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG

5:30 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett

Thursday, May 27

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

11:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown

2:30 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point

5:30 p.m. Kearns Academy

Friday, May 28

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. The Academy at Smith

11:30 a.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

2:30 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T

Wednesday, June 2

Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium

3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center

Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room

5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center

Site: Greene Education Center Campus

7 p.m. Greene Education Center

Friday, June 4

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

3 p.m. Weaver Academy

7 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Saturday, June 5

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Ragsdale High

12:30 p.m. Smith High

4:30 p.m. Northeast High

8 p.m. Southwest High

Sunday, June 6

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

Noon Dudley High

4 p.m. Southern High

8 p.m. Andrews High

Monday, June 7

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Western High

12:30 p.m. Northern High

4:30 p.m. High Point Central High

8 p.m. Northwest High

Tuesday, June 8

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Page High

12:30 p.m. Eastern High

4:30 p.m. Grimsley High

8 p.m. Southeast High