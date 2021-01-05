Guilford County Schools 3rd-5th graders return to classroom for in-person learning

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Students in 3rd-5th grade were able to return to classrooms for in-person learning Tuesday, the latest group to go back as Guilford County Schools continues reentry.

The district’s chief of staff, Dr. Nora Carr, said she was not aware of any major issues as students went back to school, noting that many families chose to continue learning remotely.

“Roughly, we’re running about 60 to 70% of families who are saying that they want their children to return in person. That was the elementary school data. We’re trending somewhat similarly at the middle school level,” she said.

Carr explained that elementary school students were able to return, while middle school students delayed their start two weeks for several reasons.

“The best science and data we have available shows that that students under age 13, it supports having them in school. But we wanted to give the time, the board time to review that we wanted to give our schools time to communicate schedules because you’ve got the cohort a, the cohort B it’s, it’s a very different, and we have sixth graders who have never been in school before,” she said.

The district announced the decision last week without a vote by the Board of Education.

“This is the basic same phased-in plan that we’ve announced since August,” Carr said. “We’ve had a staggered phasing plan, really since August, the timeline has changed somewhat. This was simply pushing back the timeline by two weeks, it was not a major alteration to the plan.”

The first group of sixth graders was originally scheduled to return on Jan. 7. Instead, those students will start on Jan. 21. Middle school students originally scheduled to return for in-person learning on Jan. 11 will now return on Jan 25. Middle schoolers will continue with online learning until then.

Carr said she expects board members to discuss high school reentry at their Jan. 12 meeting. She did not say if further delays would follow.

“I think they just want to discuss it and get the, get the latest data and best recommendation recommendations or not recommendations, but get data from some of our health partners and hear some of the information that has been shared with administration,” she said.

With more children and teachers heading back to the classroom, Carr feels the district is well-staffed. She said Tuesday that there has been an uptick in retirements over the past year, and within the past two weeks, 10 teachers have requested medical leave.

Currently, there are 35 active COVID-19 cases among staff members.

“Right now we’re looking at teachers having to use their own sick leave. It’s an issue that we’re looking at and looking at the potential budget impact and state regulations around that,” Carr said.