Guilford County Schools 2021 graduating class celebrates in person

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 5,000 Guilford County Schools seniors had the opportunity to do what few believed would be possible: celebrate graduation in person.

“We really are the most resilient graduating class,” said Anna Moore, valedictorian of GTCC Middle College.

She says the day is special. She didn’t know if she was going to be able to walk across the stage.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect this year. I think we were all rooting for a graduation, and I’m so happy it’s happening,” Anna said.

So is her dad, Terry Moore. He says about a dozen family members showed up for the big day.

“You get a sense that everyone is really glad they’re able to do this person. My niece, it was video,

it’s just not the same,” Moore said.

After a challenging year with COVID.

“We went through so much, but we pushed through it,” graduate Malajah Everett said.

Students say walking across the stage brings a sense of accomplishment, and now they are ready for the next steps.

“I’m just really happy. There’s still a bit of nervousness about what’s coming in the future, but for

now there’s like a peace that I don’t think I’ve ever had before,” Anna said.