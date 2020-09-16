Guilford County residents concerned about dangerous roads

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County residents are concerned about dangerous conditions at one intersection.

There’s been three crashes within one year at the corner of Alamance Church Road and Nelson Farm Road.

People living in the nearby neighborhoods feel it’s unsafe.

“The hood was up. The front end was damaged. It pretty much totalled the car,” Robin Long said.

She’s used to seeing damage in her front yard.

On Saturday, two cars came through the intersection. Troopers say one of the cars failed to stop at the stop sign on Nelson Farm Road.

Days later, there are still track marks and car parts in Long’s yard.

Almost an identical crash ended in her yard in January as well.

“This is something that goes on quite often,” she said. “Luckily, the tree was there or the car would have been in my house again.”

In 2016, nothing stopped one car from going straight through her home.

“I would like to be able to sit on my front porch or in my house and not be having to fear that somebody is going to come through the house,” Long explained.

She and some of her neighbors think the problem stems from drivers going south on Nelson Farm Road where people don’t transition from 55 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

FOX8 tracked drivers’ speed with a radar gun Wednesday.

Most averaged about 40 miles per hour driving through, slowing down only when they saw the FOX8 crew.

“They will roll through that stop sign, and they just keep on coming. They don’t stop,” Long said.

NCDOT did a traffic study back in April.

Crews told Long they were going to add another stop sign to the opposite side of Nelson Farm Road to make it more visible to drivers.

“We’re still waiting,” Long said.

She’s hoping it happens before tragedy strikes.

“I have a fear of somebody being killed in this intersection,” Long said.

A NCDOT spokesperson told FOX8 a work order was issued for the additional stop sign in April.

Because of the pandemic, they re-issued the work order on Sept. 10.

NCDOT crews will also add advanced warning signs for those stop signs.