Guilford County reports 4th coronavirus death; 88 cases total in county

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County officials reported the county's fourth coronavirus death on Friday afternoon.

Eighty-eight cases have been reported so far in Guilford County.

Guilford County EMS released the following statement:

"As of Friday, April 3 at 12:00 PM, Guilford County Public Health has been notified of 88 cases of #COVID19 in Guilford County. Guilford County has had 4 deaths.  Please note that this information is the most updated information available locally and may not match NC DHHS data."

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

