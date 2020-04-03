Guilford County reports 4th coronavirus death; 88 cases total in county

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County officials reported the county's fourth coronavirus death on Friday afternoon.
Eighty-eight cases have been reported so far in Guilford County.
Guilford County EMS released the following statement:
"As of Friday, April 3 at 12:00 PM, Guilford County Public Health has been notified of 88 cases of #COVID19 in Guilford County. Guilford County has had 4 deaths. Please note that this information is the most updated information available locally and may not match NC DHHS data."