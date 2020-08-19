Guilford County Preservation Commission votes to halt demolition of Mendenhall-Blair homestead for 1 year

News

Mendenhall-Blair homestead (WGHP)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It is a home that has been a staple in High Point for hundreds of years.

Tuesday night, the community fought to keep the Mendenhall-Blair homestead on Skeet Club Road standing.

The Guilford County Preservation Commission held a public meeting to discuss the area.

The homestead is one of the few historical sites left in Guilford County occupied by Quakers back in the 1800s.

The owners of the property submitted an application for demolition last month.

On Tuesday night, the commission voted to halt demolition for 365 days.

