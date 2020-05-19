Guilford County Parks will delay opening of aquatic centers

GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County announced today that its park aquatic centers will remain closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

The aquatic centers, which typically open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, are located at Bur-Mil Park, Hagan-Stone Park and Northeast Park.

Staff said they are working closely with Public Health officials and monitoring guidance from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services on the safe opening of pools.

“Things continue to change very quickly. We hope to be able to reopen as soon as it is recommended. In the meantime, the Parks Department is working on having our operation plans ready to go to open facilities in a manner that is safe for the community and our employees,” Guilford County Parks Division Director Christopher Horrigan said.

Guilford County parks, trails and open spaces will remain open to the public with modified hours and amenities. Staff continues to encourage visitors to practice social distancing guidelines.