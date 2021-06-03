Guilford County parks aquatic centers open at full capacity

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County Parks will open all aquatic centers at full capacity beginning Saturday, June 5.

\Masks are required in any in-door spaces such as locker rooms, and strongly encouraged while waiting in line and walking around pool decks. Masks are prohibited in the pool.

No swim lessons will be provided and no memberships will be sold this season.

Bur-Mil Park, Hagan-Stone Park, and Northeast Park pools will be open 7 days a week.

Visit www.guilfordparks.com for more information.