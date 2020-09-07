Guilford County parents prepare for launch of live instruction

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As they enjoyed the final hours of Labor Day Weekend, some Guilford County families say the school week ahead was already on their minds.

“I really think it’s going to be a little bit more stressful,” said Helen Southerland, who has a junior at Western Guilford High School.

On Tuesday, Guilford County Schools will launch live instruction as part of their remote learning.

Sample schedules show built-in time for virtual small group sessions, individual check-ins, breaks and time outside.

Nikia Hatwood has two young children at Bessemer Elementary. She said she isn’t sure how she will balance two schedules of live instruction with one device for her household.

“I’m having to use the tablet, or my cellphone, and try to get each one to stay in their specific area, and it gets kind of overlapped, then I have my 2-year-old to be, she’s just all over the place,” Hatwood said.

Southerland said as a working parent, she’s thankful her older daughter is at home to assist.

“Before, you either did the work or you didn’t do the work, now you really have to do the work, so I think there will be a little bit of stress there, but the way for us is we’re going to figure out how to balance it,” she said.

The county’s virtual academies will also launch live lessons this week in group settings. According to the E-learning Facebook page, this will ease some of the problems surrounding links on their website.

The post for the online academy asks parents to be patient while they adjust.