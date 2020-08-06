Guilford County parents express confusion, concerns over remote learning

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County parents are less than two weeks away from the first day of school for their kids.

Many parents tell FOX8 they still don’t know what to expect or how to prepare their children for a new semester of remote learning.

District leaders say some information was distributed to principals Thursday morning and there was a meeting with staff in the afternoon to work out some of the details with remote learning.

But parents say this should have been done weeks ago.

“Eleven days to go, we still do not know who her teachers are. We still do not have a schedule,” said Jennifer Bost, a new Kiser Middle School mom. “Their time is running out.”

She, like other Guilford County parents, has a long list of questions.

“I need to know if I need to purchase a new computer for my daughter. We have a computer, but it’s older,” Bost said. “It doesn’t have a video camera or a microphone. Is this something she’s going to have to have?”

She had hoped she would have known the answers to these questions earlier.

Her daughter Peyton is preparing for sixth grade. It’ll be a new environment that she knows nothing about, and all to be done virtually.

“She’s a little bit hesitant because she doesn’t know what’s going to happen,” Bost said.

On the other side of Greensboro, Sandi Policastro is trying to get her own daughter ready for fourth grade at Southern Elementary School.

“At this point, we don’t even know what to do on day one. So we’re worried about that,” she said. “We have no way to prepare our child for what’s going to happen.”

Policastro said she even tried getting information from some of her GCS teacher friends.

“They have been told they’ll get direction next week. That leaves them less than a week to prepare for class, which is insane. That’s just not enough time for them to adequately be able to prepare,” she said.

Both moms are concerned about what this means for their children’s education.

“There’s a lot to do and very little time to do it,” Bost said.

“They’ve had this much time and they don’t have that in place. Everyone knows our teachers are overworked and underpaid already, [now] they’re having to deal with this,” Policastro said. “It’s not fair to them. It’s not fair to our children.”

A representative with Guilford County Schools did tell FOX8 that instruction for the first three weeks will all be pre-recorded, so it will be flexible for every family.

Future schedules will depend on each student and school.

The representative said if parents have additional questions, they should reach out to their child’s school directly.

They are hoping to arrange virtual and possibly in-person orientation dates before school begins.

District leaders are hoping to send out more information in the next week.