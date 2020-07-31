Guilford County parents confused and frustrated over e-learning enrollment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confusion over e-learning enrollment in the Guilford County Schools system is leaving some parents frustrated and asking questions.

They’re not sure if they’re supposed to enroll, and if they do, how that could impact their child.

Melissa Fisher says she almost lost it after receiving a phone call from Guilford Technical Community College.

“They said that my child would not have a spot if they were enrolled in e-learning,” Fisher said.

Her 14-year-old son was one of 70 students accepted into the Jamestown Early Middle College program at GTCC after hundreds of students applied.

She immediately called Guilford County Schools and GTCC but says the responses she got weren’t consistent. She was told her son could keep his spot then could not keep his spot.

“I’m not getting anything and it’s just frustrating as a parent. As an advocate, I can’t help other parents when I don’t have the answers myself,” Fisher said.

She initially enrolled her son in Guilford County Schools’ virtual academy for peace of mind during the pandemic.

“I don’t want my son — he hasn’t left the house but four times since March — I don’t want my child being exposed,” Fisher said.

She was reassured he would still have his spot in the Jamestown Early Middle College even after virtual learning for one semester. The Guilford County Schools website states that Magnet, IB, and Early Middle College programs will still be available for students who sign up for the virtual learning academy. But that phone call, Fisher said, had her at her wits end.

“That’s not what I was told,” Fisher said.

She says the inconsistent information is taking its toll on her family.

“I don’t know how he’s supposed to log on, what he’s supposed to log on to and there’s a lot of parents, it’s just not me, it’s a lot of parents who don’t know,” Fisher said.

Fisher and her family are becoming more worried and frustrated as the weeks fly by.

“To just leave us out here in limbo as if, we’re just supposed to wait. No. Parents have jobs that they have to go to. We can’t drop everything that we have in a week’s time,” Fisher said.

FOX8 spoke to the principal of the Jamestown Early Middle College. She told us students who were accepted into such programs will keep their spot no matter what. If they are signed up for the GCS virtual academy, they can come back to the Early Middle College after the fall semester. When we asked her if there was a miscommunication that ended with parents getting phone calls by mistake earlier this week, she could not answer that and referred us to the GTCC spokesperson. We reached out to them and have not yet gotten a response.