Guilford County parents concerned about school re-entry survey

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Parents have just two more days to tell Guilford County School leaders how they want their children to learn once schools reopen in a few weeks.

The options: go back to the classroom, register for the district’s virtual academy, or continue with remote learning to keep their children in their current schools.

Some parents have an issue with the survey and told FOX8 they’re worried school leaders will collect the feedback, but not act on it.

They said they wish there was a different way to keep their kids at home, and with their teachers and friends at their normal schools.

The numbers seem to say it all. From last week to this week, there have been more than 700 kids who have signed up for the virtual academy.

Some moms told FOX8 it’s what they felt they had to do.

“I would love to send them back face to face, but health-wise, I’m still a little scared,” Phylisa Johnson said.

She made a tough decision this week.

Johnson had to fill out a parent survey from Guilford County Schools on how she’d like her kids to further their education.

“I enrolled them in the virtual academy,” she said.

It wasn’t Johnson’s first choice.

Her two kids have been learning remotely through Jefferson Elementary School for the past few months.

She’d prefer to keep it that way.

“I know just about all of the teachers,” she said.

It’s familiar and it’s comfortable.

“We’ve taken everything from them, as far as being in school with their friends, seeing them on playdates and such,” Jaime Bunnell said.

Bunnell made the same decision as Johnson.

She is pulling her kids out of Brooks Global and Kiser Middle School.

“I feel like I don’t have another choice,” Bunnell said.

Sending her kids back to school isn’t an option for her family, to protect her health.

She knows it’ll force her kids to miss out on opportunities in school.

“My son takes orchestra. They don’t offer orchestra at the Virtual Academy, so he’s going to miss out on a full year,” Bunnell said.

She hopes the survey results will help come up with a better solution.

“If there are 20 third graders at my daughter’s school that don’t want to return to the classroom, let’s take a teacher for those 20 kids and let them stay remote, and teach them remotely,” Bunnell said.

A district representative told FOX8 this choice on the survey is not an option at this time.

More than 7,000 kids are currently enrolled in the Virtual Academy.

The parent surveys and registration for the Virtual Academy are both due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.