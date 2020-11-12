Guilford County parent relieved that child is able to return to in-person leaning

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Although Tuesday’s decision by the Guilford County School Board has stirred up quite a bit of controversy, some parents are excited their children will have the opportunity to learn in-person.

Despite that, COVID cases in Guilford County continue to rise, leaving some parents and educators confused as to why the district would give the OK to open school doors. The school district had previously said cases needed to be under 5 percent but have since abandoned that.

One parent in particular who has been struggling to teach her two sons from home is ecstatic that at least one of them, Reid, is going back Thursday.

“It feels great! We didn’t think it was going to be real so, I won’t really believe it until we drop him off in the morning,” said Sally Jones, a GCS mom.

It’s pure joy in the Jones household as first-grader Reid Jones is getting ready for his first day of in-person learning.

Virtual learning has been hard for him and his family.

“Some kids cannot do virtual learning. It’s just been a really big struggle and my child has been struggling and he needs the education in-person,” Jones said.

When FOX8 caught up with Jones back in September, she was juggling being a mom, teaching her kids from home and running a full-time business.

“I’ve pretty much had to put a pause on my career as a Realtor to take care of them and do what’s best for their education so it’s been tough,” Jones said.

She said she understands the fears from the other side, however she is happy GCS has given families with students in pre-K through second grade the option to go back to class.

“There’s always been an option for parents who want to stay virtual. That’s their choice. Good for them — I get it. But we have always wanted an option to send our kids back,” she said.

For another GCS mom, Amy Jordan, she has decided to keep her son home.

“He is going to stay at home with me because it’s helping me to catch him up with his learning,” Jordan said.

She understands it’s a risk to both keep them home and send them to school.

“I know there are a lot of parents out there that like need their kids to go back, that their kids need to be in class. And it’s going to help a lot of kids,” Jordan said.

GCS plans to have third-12th graders back in January.