Guilford County parent expresses virtual learning frustrations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virtual learning — we know how it works, but parents trying to play the roles of teachers say it’s not that easy and it gets harder every day.

Guilford County Schools mom of two, Sally Jones, said it’s harder to teach the lessons and to get their kids logged on to learn.

“It’s insane. It’s very difficult, very frustrating, exhausting and tiring,” Jones said. “There have been so many tears shed in my home since the beginning of this.”

She has turned her home into a learning-friendly environment. She placed sight words on her walls, color-coded her first and fourth grader’s different schedules and has created a workstation for them.

What she wasn’t prepared for was how hard it would be to keep them on task.

“He’s usually flopping around, falling around, trying to get out of his seat. I do the best we can,” she said about her first grader.

She said her boys aren’t learning with this model. They get easily distracted and the responsibility is left on her to make sure they turn in assignments, which a lot of times she ends up typing out for them because they’re too young to understand the keyboard.

All of this while working from home as a Realtor.

“I had to kind of put a pause on my career,” Jones said.

She wants Thursday’s school board vote to be a return to the classroom.

While virtual learning hasn’t been easy, neither is making the decision on whether or not to return. There are still questions for GCS board members surrounding Thursday’s decision.

“Will teachers have to prepare a lesson plan for live in-person as well as virtual? Or will students who choose to remain virtual all be converted over to the virtual academy?” said Byron Gladden, District 7 school board member.

He said regardless of Thursday’s decision, virtual learning will be here to stay at some capacity for students. This is because some staff members as well as students will need some health considerations and will have to continue doing virtual learning/teaching.

He adds there’s no right answer because COVID-19 has been so unpredictable and has placed everyone in an unprecedented situation.

“The quality and consistency, we cannot guarantee, we cannot control. It just is not happening. The level of frustration it will continue to soar with parents,” Gladden said.

The GCS Board meeting is set for Thursday at 3 p.m.