Guilford County mother gets coronavirus during car ride

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Masks have been a must have and must wear item for months during the pandemic. A Guilford County mom took hers off for moments and ended up getting the coronavirus. “

It’s just really disrupted our life,” said Shana Voss, who’s experiencing coronavirus complications. S

he never imagined the coronavirus would hit so close.

“I don’t even have enough energy to get up and empty the dishwasher or make dinner or clean the house,” she said. “I don’t know how long that’s going to go on.”

The mom of four stuck to all the rules to wear, wait and wash.

One day she let her guard down during a 20-minute car ride to a book club with a friend. It was someone she was comfortable with who ended up spreading the virus.

“In the car both there and on the way the way back neither of us wore masks, and neither of us thought about,” Voss said. “It didn’t even occur to us to put them on.”

Her friend tested positive for the coronavirus a few days after their ride on Nov. 10.

“It was an honest mistake that I regret, and I don’t want anyone else to make that mistake,” she said.

Voss immediately quarantined to protect her husband and kids.

She didn’t have many symptoms at first, but 18 days later, her heart rate was 190. She was rushed to the emergency room.

Doctors diagnosed her with thyroiditis which causes a rapid or irregular heartbeat. It’s a condition COVID-19 patients are at risk of developing.

“We have to take medication to handle the symptoms” Voss said. “It should in most people resolve in a few months. In some people, it’s lifelong. It could go on forever, so they’re not totally sure.”

One thing she is sure about is wearing her mask at all times even on the road with friends.

“If you’re going to ride in a car with someone who’s not in your household…wear a mask and, hopefully, you can avoid something I’m going through now,” she said.

Her friend who rode with her still doesn’t know how she contracted the coronavirus.

Voss said she’s thankful her friend let her know to help stop the spread.