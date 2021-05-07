Guilford County mom warns parents after obscene images show up on son’s iPad while he was in school

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The number of students using electronic devices in schools has reached an all-time high in the age of COVID-19, even with children back in the classroom.

But even with the best internet filters, inappropriate content can still get through.

It was a call from her son’s school counselor Guilford County mom Carrie Thompson never thought she’d get. Obscene images were found on her 7-year-old son’s iPad while he was in school.

“I have two boys, and I prepared myself for whenever they were teenagers that we might have to deal with this but not in kindergarten and first grade,” Thompson told FOX8.

Images of topless women were mistakenly accessed through an Internet pop-up.

“What do you say to a 7-year-old who has seen some of the stuff that R-rated movies only show?” Thompson stated.

A Guilford County School District spokesperson explains that when school-issued iPads are on district Wi-Fi and logged in, the four security filters are on.

When the iPads are taken home and the student logs in under their username, the filters still work, but when the student doesn’t use their username, those filters don’t come on, giving children access to anything that might pop up like with Thompson’s son.

Thompson urges parents to keep a closer eye on their children while they’re using devices.

“I didn’t even think that was possible for it to happen,” Thompson said.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Schools told FOX8 this was an isolated incident and that students who have iPads, that’s everyone in Pre-K through 3rd grade, will no longer have access to YouTube for the rest of the school year.

For older students who can’t use their chrome books without logging in, the filters are always on.