Guilford County mom upset that bus is frequently late to pick her daughter up for school

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- How long do your children wait outside for the bus to take them to school?

One Guilford County mom tells FOX8 her daughter has had to wait anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour just to get to school.

Her daughter has even missed entire class periods.

"She got on the bus at 8:46 a.m. She was outside for an entire hour," Stephanie Taylor said.

That was Monday morning for Taylor's 7th grader, who's school day should start at 8:05 a.m.

"Her bus is late at least a few times a week. No less than three times a week," Taylor said.

She showed FOX8 text messages from her daughter, indicating when she gets on the bus and when she gets to Western Guilford Middle School.

"She basically missed her whole first period class," Taylor said. "That's a huge disruption to her education.

By Taylor's count, her daughter's bus has been late almost every day this month.

Taylor and her husband both work, so they can't sit outside with their daughter or take her to school.

They've been doing what they can since they say the problem started last year.

"I've called transportation. I've called the school. The school says you need to call transportation and speak to the supervisor," Taylor said. "I talked with the supervisor last year and they were no help."

She says it's not just her daughter who's suffering, but kids on the entire bus route are missing out as well.

"With being late to school, sitting outside and waiting on a bus, having to catch the bus with the high schoolers sometimes because their bus doesn't show up, missing instruction for their first period class all because their bus is late," Taylor said.

She's hoping Guilford County Schools can figure out what's going on and fix it fast.

"We don't get a free pass when our kids are late, so why should the buses?" Taylor said. "Unless there's traffic, or an accident, or something like that... but just to be late?"

FOX8 did speak with a spokesperson from the school district and is told they are seeing this particular bus has been consistently later than it should be.

The spokesperson says they are setting up meetings with the driver and are working to figure out why this is happening and how to fix it.