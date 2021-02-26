Guilford County mass vaccination site aims for 21,000 shots in a week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 21,000 shots a week. That’s the goal when a new mass vaccination site opens at Four Seasons Town Center in less than two weeks.

FEMA will supply the shots to help speed up the vaccination process.

Starting on March 10, the inside of the old Dillard’s will be a vaccination clinic. The parking lot adjacent to the store will serve as a drive-thru clinic.

It’s a huge vaccination site that Guilford County leaders have been pushing for.

FOX8 crews watched the White House announcement with Guilford County Board Chair Skip Alston Friday morning.

When he heard the news, he gave a big thumbs up.

“That was great,” he said, smiling.

Alston has spent weeks pushing for additional doses of the vaccine and has pointed out why Guilford County is perfect for a mass vaccination site.

“Everybody goes to Charlotte, everybody goes to Wake County,” he said. “They overlook, a lot of times, Guilford County, which is centrally located.”

It’s also close to highways.

But it’s not the only reason Greensboro was added to the list of more than 400 cities with federally backed vaccination sites.

“We also have a high percentage of historically marginalized individuals, and the real focus is getting the vaccines into the community that most needs it,” Guilford County Emergency Services Director Don Campell said.

He explained that FEMA and state health officials will be the lead at the Four Seasons site.

Right now, 10% of people in Guilford County have their first dose of the shot.

With this mass vaccination site, it’ll be a big step towards herd immunity.

“168,000 doses will be able to be given at that location. It might not all be first doses,” Campbell said.

“We’ll be able to get the vaccine into more people’s arms, in a more reasonable time period,” Alston said. “I really feel like July, we should be at 80% of our citizens in Guilford County vaccinated who want to be vaccinated. I think this is a signal of the end of the pandemic.”

The Four Seasons vaccination site will be open seven days a week starting March 10.

FEMA and state health leaders will be there for eight weeks.

Appointment information should be released early next week.