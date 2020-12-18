Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigns

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioners approved the resignation of County Manager Marty Lawing in a 5-3 vote Thursday night after a closed session.

Commissioner Skip Alston told FOX8 Lawing Lawing decided to “seek other options.”

Lawing’s resignation is effective immediately.

Michael Halford will become Guilford County manager on Jan. 1.

He is presently the deputy manager in Gaston County. He took that position five months ago.

Before that, he was Guilford County’s budget director.

Until Halford can assume the county’s top position, the board voted assign the duties and authorities of the county manager position to Robin Keller, who currently serves as the clerk to the board.