RALEIGH, N.C. — Harold Wortham, of Greensboro, found himself the winner of a $750,000 Jumbo Bucks top prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

He purchased his winning $10 ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Wortham claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $530,628.