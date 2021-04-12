Guilford County man wins $4 million top prize in scratch-off game

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Guilford County man struck gold when he won the last $4 million top prize in the $4,000,000 Gold Rush game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Willie Crosby, of McLeansville, purchased his lucky $20 ticket from Quick One Stop on N.C. 66 in Kernersville.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Crosby had the option of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $1,698,006.

The $4,000,000 Gold Rush game launched in August with three top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $100,000. Crosby won the last top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.