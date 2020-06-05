Guilford County man wins $25,000 a year for life

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sidique Bundu, of Greensboro, took home the second-place prize in Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing, winning $25,000 a year for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Bundu purchased his ticket from Great Stops on Summit Avenue in Greensboro.

His ticket matched all five white balls, beating odds of one in 1.8 million.

Winners are guaranteed $25,000 every year for life and have the option of taking a lump sum. Bundu chose the lump sum of $390,000.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday and after federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $275,925.

Lucky for Life has 10 ways to win a prize and drawings are held on Monday and Thursday nights. The top prize is $1,000 A Day For Life.