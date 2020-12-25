Guilford County man to gift share of $100,000 win to his family for Christmas

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Michael Martin of Julian plans to spread some Christmas cheer to his family by sharing his $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s pretty incredible,” said Martin as he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “Totally unexpected.”

Martin, a merchandising manager, bought his winning $20 ticket from the Murphy Express on South Main Street in High Point.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, and you have to keep staring at it,” he recalled. “It’s been a rough year for everybody, but it feels good to walk away from here a little more comfortable.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Martin took home $70,756.

“I plan to share winnings with some family here at Christmas,” he said.

The rest will go towards paying bills and saving for his daughters’ futures.

“We started savings accounts for our two youngest daughters, and we’ve got a goal in mind that we’re trying to achieve by the time they’re 18,” Martin said. “This will go a long way to boost those savings accounts.”