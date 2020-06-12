Guilford County man reunited with wife after battling COVID-19 for months

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A Pleasant Garden man is finally home after spending 12 weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Ronnie Coltrane walked out of Cone Hospital to a cheering crowd of doctors and nursing staff Thursday morning.

He spent four weeks on a ventilator, and had to undergo rehabilitation before he was able to go home. Initially, doctors told Coltrane’s family he wouldn’t make it, and loved ones said goodbye by FaceTime.

“God is so good, I just can’t thank him enough,” Coltrane said.

He explained that the virus hit him hard before he was admitted to the hospital. Coltrane said he doesn’t remember most of his time in the hospital.

“I was beginning to wonder if I was ever going to be able to see it again,” Coltrane joked after arriving to his house.

Family and friends greeted him at his Pleasant Garden home, setting up balloons and signs to welcome him.

Coltrane’s wife, Audrey thanked staff members who cared for her husband, and members of their church who built a ramp for him to use.

“Just wonderful, I’ll never get over what God’s done for him, and put us back together again,” she said.

Coltrane’s daughter and granddaughter said they weren’t surprised to learn how hard he fought.

“I know prayer and God is the only thing that brought me through it, and I praise his name for it,” Coltrane said.