Guilford County man dies in motorcycle crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 12:09 p.m. on Sunday, the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash at U.S. Highway 220 near N.C. Highway 770 in Rockingham County.

Renford Dewayne Lambert, 51, of Browns Summit, was going south on a motorcycle.

Lambert’s motorcycle went off the road into the median and hit a guardrail. Lambert died at the scene, the release says.

At this time, it appears that Lambert could have experienced a medical condition. The investigation still is ongoing.

Troopers cleared the scene at 1:35 p.m.