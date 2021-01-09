Guilford County launches online vaccine scheduling system

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of Guilford County senior citizens picked up the phone today, hoping to schedule a vaccine appointment. Instead, they spent hours on hold and unable to get through.

Mary Barnes spent the better part of her morning waiting next to the phone.

Barnes was one of the more than 11,000 people who called the Guilford County Health Department trying to get a vaccine appointment while only 13 people worked the phone lines.

A county spokesperson told FOX8 they just launched a new online scheduling system.

“I don’t think I’m going to be hanging up any time soon,” Barnes told FOX8 Friday morning.

The High Point woman was determined to reserve a COVID-19 vaccine for her 79-year-old husband who has a weakened immune system.

“It’s starting all over again. I’ve lost connection,” Barnes stated when the cue music stopped.

Every time she stayed on hold with the Guilford County Health Department, sometimes longer than an hour, she’d eventually get disconnected. She ended up very frustrated and worried.

“What if they have important calls coming in, and your phone is all tied up,” Barnes asked.

Despite planning ahead and talking with other county health department leaders, a Guilford County spokesperson told FOX8 they experienced unprecedented demand for the vaccine Friday and quickly made changes to meet that demand.

Those changes included adding volunteers to answer calls—including this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments can now be scheduled online at healthyguilford.com.