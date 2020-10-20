Local mother, teacher asks community to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother, teacher and victim of the COVID-19 crisis is asking you to do your part to get kids back in school.

Bluford S.T.E.M. Academy Teacher Tara Wilson lost her father to COVID-19. It angers her that people are still out in public without a mask, and she says we can all do better.

“I see it every single day, and it’s so avoidable,” Wilson said. “It’s something we as adults have total control over.”

The mother posted on Facebook that we are not making good choices and the reason the virus is spreading in the community.

“Wearing a mask is so simple. You’re saving a life if you wear a mask,” she said.

Her 71-year-old father Earl Wilson died in September. COVID-19 was listed as the cause of death.

“We to this day have no idea how he got it,” Wilson said. “I’m here to tell you that it is real. It can happen.”

Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said the current spike in cases boils down to three things:

people getting too comfortable with the eased restrictions

vacationing in coronavirus hot spots

not wearing a mask

“We all need to do just a little for a little bit longer,” Vann said.

If we don’t the method of educating people may turn into fining people.

“We want to utilize those really blunt tools that are very kind of hard to swallow as little as possible,” Vann explained.

Wilson said teaching online is much more difficult. She is hoping an update from Guilford County Schools leaders on Friday will be a positive one to bring students back.

“Even if a shutdown has to be forced, I think it’s necessary,” she said.

Wilson is not opposed to taking things to the extreme.

“You don’t have to go to the club. You don’t have to go to large parties,” she said. “You don’t have to participate in these large sporting events where there’s close contact and hundreds of people.”

Health experts also warn COVID-19 spreads more easily in cooler weather.

Vann is concerned case numbers will spike around the holidays with families.