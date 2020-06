GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A grocery store worker was assaulted and robbed on their way home from work.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says a person who works at the Food Lion on Woody Mill Road was attacked and robbed as they were getting off work at 8 a.m.

The person was taken to the hospital but is going to be OK.

The sheriff’s office says this is still a very active investigation.