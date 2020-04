GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two Guilford County EMS paramedics got married online Friday.

Katie and Weston Henley got married in a backyard ceremony that was streamed for friends and family, according to a Guilford County EMS post.

The couple originally expected to have 100 friends and family at their wedding.

But they had to change their plans and move the ceremony online due to the coronavirus crisis.

Congratulations to Katie and Weston Henley!

