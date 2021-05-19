Guilford County eases mask mandate; masks still required in county facilities

Face mask (Stock photo/Getty)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has eased its face mask mandate following the state doing the same last Friday.

On Wednesday, the county released new updates on when and where masks and social distancing will be required.

The changes to mask and social distancing restrictions include:

  • All capacity and gathering limits have been removed.
  • All mandatory social distancing requirements have been removed.
  • All indoor mask mandate requirements, in most settings, have been removed — excluding:
    • Public health settings
    • Childcare settings
    • Prisons and homeless shelter settings
    • Public transportation settings

The lifted mask mandate only applies to people who have received their COVID-19 vaccination. People who are not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing, the county said.

Face masks will still be required inside county facilities and county-leased properties.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments through May 31. Appointments can be made online at healthyguilford.com or by calling (336) 641-7922.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

